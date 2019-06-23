Rempal was given a qualifying offer from the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rempal is set to earn $832,500 on a two-way deal that would allow him to play in both the NHL and AHL next season. The 23-year-old has played seven games in his career for the Kings, collecting no points while averaging 8:44 of ice time. In order to prevent himself from spending time in the minors, the 23-year-old might be willing to take less money on a one-way contract.