Rempal was recalled from AHL Ontario on Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rempal has been tearing it up in the minors with eight goals and 11 helpers in 14 outings. The 23-year-old's numbers haven't been quite as impressive with the Kings, as he is pointless in his three appearances and has put just two shots on net. The move is likely in reaction to Carl Hagelin (knee) being placed on injured reserve.