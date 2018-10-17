The Kings recalled Rempal from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.

After going undrafted, Rempal received an entry-level contract from the Kings in March following an impressive sophomore campaign with Clarkson University. Eight points -- four goals and four assists -- put the 23-year-old on the fast track to the NHL, where he will test his hand for the first time. He skated on the fourth line during practice Wednesday, suggesting Rempal could make his NHL debut Thursday against the Islanders.