Kings' Sheldon Rempal: Recalled by big club
The Kings recalled Rempal from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.
After going undrafted, Rempal received an entry-level contract from the Kings in March following an impressive sophomore campaign with Clarkson University. Eight points -- four goals and four assists -- put the 23-year-old on the fast track to the NHL, where he will test his hand for the first time. He skated on the fourth line during practice Wednesday, suggesting Rempal could make his NHL debut Thursday against the Islanders.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...