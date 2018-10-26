The Kings assigned Rempal to AHL Ontario on Friday.

Rempal has gone scoreless in three appearances with the big club this season, and he was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Wild, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 23-year-old winger will return to a prominent role in the minors, where he's already racked up four goals and eight points in four games this campaign.

