Kings' Sheldon Rempal: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Kings assigned Rempal to AHL Ontario on Friday.
Rempal has gone scoreless in three appearances with the big club this season, and he was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Wild, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 23-year-old winger will return to a prominent role in the minors, where he's already racked up four goals and eight points in four games this campaign.
