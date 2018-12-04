Kings' Sheldon Rempal: Returned to bus league
The Kings reassigned Rempal to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
Rempal only averaged 5:42 of ice time per contest during his four-game stay with the big club, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 23-year-old winger will return to a prominent role with Ontario, where he's racked up eight goals and 20 points in 14 appearances this season.
