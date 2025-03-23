Jeannot scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over Carolina.

The checking-line winger had gone 22 straight games without producing a point, but Jeannot ended his dry spell early in the first period by helping to set up an Adrian Kempe tally. A second-period marker of his own snapped a 32-game goal drought, giving Jeannot his first multi-point performance since Dec. 4. He has just six goals and 11 points through 65 appearances on the season, but he's been a consistent physical presence for the Kings, delivering 206 hits with 84 PIM.