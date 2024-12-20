Jeannot scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Jeannot was active again Thursday. He's turned a corner in December, earning four points over seven contests, compared to just three points over the first two months of the season. The winger is at four goals, three assists, 28 shots on net, 86 hits and 51 PIM through 29 appearances. Jeannot appears to be benefiting from the extra ice that comes with the Kings' reliance on playing 11 forwards and seven defensemen.