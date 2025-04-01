Jeannot (undisclosed) won't play against Winnipeg on Tuesday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Jeannot will miss his fourth straight game, and although he remains day-to-day, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has accounted for seven goals, 13 points, 56 shots on net, 211 hits and 89 PIM in 67 appearances this season. Once healthy, Jeannot will be in the mix for a fourth-line role.