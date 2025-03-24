Jeannot scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Jeannot has four points over his last two games, which followed a two-month long slump that spanned 22 contests. The 27-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, but that hasn't mattered much with the Kings' recent explosion on offense leading to nearly everyone getting involved. For the season, Jeannot has seven goals, 13 points, 55 shots on net, 84 PIM and 207 hits across 66 appearances, putting him one point back of matching his 55-game total from a year ago.