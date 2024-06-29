The Kings acquired Jeannot from the Lightning on Saturday in exchange for the No. 118 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 2025 second-round selection.

Tampa Bay moves on from a failed experiment, and Jeannot gets a fresh chance in a system where his style of hockey may be better appreciated. He may not return to the 41-point mark he reached in 2021-22 with Nashville, but Jeannot will add some grit to the Kings. He provided seven goals, 14 points, 75 PIM and 211 hits in 55 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.