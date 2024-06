Jeannot has been traded to the Kings, reports Lightning Insider Eric Erlendsson.

Two draft picks (second in 2024 and fourth in 2025) go back. Tampa moves on from a failed experiment, and Jeannot gets a fresh chance in a system where his style of hockey may be better appreciated. He may not return to his 41-point plateau from his rookie season. But Jeannot will bring edge and grit to the Kings, and put up more than the 14 points (55 games) that he did with the Bolts in 2023-24.