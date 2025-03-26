Jeannot (undisclosed) suffered an injury Tuesday versus the Rangers and won't travel with the Kings for Thursday's game in Colorado, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Per Austin Stanovich of The Sporting Tribune, Jeannot didn't take contact when he was injured, and he struggled to get to the bench and down the tunnel to the locker room. The Kings don't have a full picture of his injury yet, so a clearer timeline for his return will have to wait until more information is available. If Alex Turcotte (upper body) also can't play Thursday, Akil Thomas could enter the lineup or the Kings could dress seven defensemen to cover the absences.