Jeannot (undisclosed) isn't available for Sunday's home game versus the Sharks, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Jeannot will sit out for a third consecutive game, and there hasn't been an update regarding his status. In addition to Jeannot, the Kings will be without Alex Turcotte (upper body) and Alex Laferriere (illness) on Sunday, so the club will use a configuration of 11 forwards and seven blueliners -- Jacob Moverare is returning to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in 12 straight games.