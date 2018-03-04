Kings' Tanner Pearson: Big step forward has not happened

Pearson scored a goal in his second straight game in the Kings' 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Prior to this back-to-back, Pearson had gone 15 games without a goal (three assists). His big step forward was supposed to come in 2017-18, but Pearson has taken a step back. He's a difficult activation right now.

