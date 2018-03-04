Kings' Tanner Pearson: Big step forward has not happened
Pearson scored a goal in his second straight game in the Kings' 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Prior to this back-to-back, Pearson had gone 15 games without a goal (three assists). His big step forward was supposed to come in 2017-18, but Pearson has taken a step back. He's a difficult activation right now.
More News
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: In the lineup Saturday•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Watches practice with illness•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Tallies marker against Flames•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Comes alive with two goals•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Picks up apple in win•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Overtime hero Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...