Kings' Tanner Pearson: Comes alive with two goals

Pearson produced two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Calgary.

Two of Pearson's points came in the opening frame, as he assisted on a Derek Forbort tally before lighting the lamp himself with 45 seconds left until the intermission. Last year's 24-goal campaign suggests Pearson's capable of more than the eight he's managed this season, and hopefully this strong effort is a sign of things to come.