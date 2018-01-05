Kings' Tanner Pearson: Comes alive with two goals
Pearson produced two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Calgary.
Two of Pearson's points came in the opening frame, as he assisted on a Derek Forbort tally before lighting the lamp himself with 45 seconds left until the intermission. Last year's 24-goal campaign suggests Pearson's capable of more than the eight he's managed this season, and hopefully this strong effort is a sign of things to come.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...