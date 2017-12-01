Kings' Tanner Pearson: Ends pointless drought
Pearson picked up an assist in Thursday's win over the Capitals.
It was the first point in five games for Pearson, who is up to four goals and nine assists in 26 contests. He's been a disappointment in the goal column after striking 24 times last season, but the second-line winger is still on track to match the career-high 44 points he recorded in 2016-17. The 25-year-old is a reliable offensive producer worth owning in most deep leagues.
