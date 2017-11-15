Kings' Tanner Pearson: Finds twine against Vancouver

Pearson opened the scoring Tuesday against Vancouver.

While the Kings went on to lose the game, it was good to see Pearson end a five-game goal-scoring drought. He's racked up seven points in his last seven games and has been a reliable fantasy winger this season. His top-six role and power-play contributions make him worth owning in a variety of formats. With 10 points and a plus-7 rating through 18 games this season, look for Pearson to continue being a steady source of offensive production.