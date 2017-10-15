Kings' Tanner Pearson: Finds twine in win over Sabres
Pearson sealed the deal with an empty-net marker in Saturday's win over Buffalo.
It was the first goal of the season for the the second-line winger, who has been firing plenty of shots on goal. The expectations are high for Pearson in fantasy this season after he netted 24 goals in a breakout 2016-17 campaign. Don't expect a massive point total, but given his lethal shot and power-play time, the 25-year-old should be good for another season in the 20-goal range.
