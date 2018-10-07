Kings' Tanner Pearson: Hits assist in loss

Pearson helped out on Tyler Toffoli's game-tying goal in the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on Friday.

Pearson seems to have picked up right where he left off a year ago by getting on the score sheet with a helper. That was the source of 62.5 percent of his points last year in a 40-point season, and so far, he's off to a similar start in 2018-19.