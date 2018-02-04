Kings' Tanner Pearson: In the lineup Saturday
Pearson (illness) will play Saturday against the Coyotes.
Pearson missed practice Friday with an illness, but it won't stop him from drawing into the lineup against Arizona. Nobody can blame him for wanting to play in this one. The Coyotes have allowed 3.37 goals per game, second most in the NHL.
More News
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Watches practice with illness•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Tallies marker against Flames•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Comes alive with two goals•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Picks up apple in win•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Overtime hero Saturday•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Picks up two helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...