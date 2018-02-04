Play

Kings' Tanner Pearson: In the lineup Saturday

Pearson (illness) will play Saturday against the Coyotes.

Pearson missed practice Friday with an illness, but it won't stop him from drawing into the lineup against Arizona. Nobody can blame him for wanting to play in this one. The Coyotes have allowed 3.37 goals per game, second most in the NHL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories