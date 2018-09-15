Kings' Tanner Pearson: Key player for coach Stevens

Kings head coach John Stevens is heavily counting on Pearson to perform this season, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

The bench boss was asked if Pearson will have a "shorter leash" this season after slipping from a career-high 24 goals in 2016-17 to a 15-spot last year, but Stevens said he wouldn't use such terminology to describe his approach with Pearson this season. Instead, Stevens pointed out how Pearson provides intangibles that don't necessarily show up in the box score. "We have big expectations of Tanner taking a lot of responsibility and really solidifying the top-six in our hockey team," he said.