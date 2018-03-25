Kings' Tanner Pearson: Nabs two assists in losing cause
Pearson collected two helpers in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.
Pearson has been quite productive since the beginning of March, compiling five goals and eight points in 12 games. The 25-year-old only has 15 goals in 76 games this season, but given the Kings' position in the standings and Pearson's recent strong play, the second-line winger could be worth getting in your lineup down this important final stretch.
More News
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Big step forward has not happened•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: In the lineup Saturday•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Watches practice with illness•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Tallies marker against Flames•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Comes alive with two goals•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Picks up apple in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...