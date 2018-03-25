Kings' Tanner Pearson: Nabs two assists in losing cause

Pearson collected two helpers in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.

Pearson has been quite productive since the beginning of March, compiling five goals and eight points in 12 games. The 25-year-old only has 15 goals in 76 games this season, but given the Kings' position in the standings and Pearson's recent strong play, the second-line winger could be worth getting in your lineup down this important final stretch.