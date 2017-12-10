Kings' Tanner Pearson: Overtime hero Saturday
Pearson scored the overtime-winning goal and had an assist Saturday against Carolina.
Pearson has been productive during the team's eight-game winning streak, notching two goals and seven points. The 25-year-old has racked up all but one of his 19 points this season at even strength, showcasing his natural skill. The sniper might not match the 24 goals he potted last season, but he's on track for a career year in the points department, so keep him rolling.
