Kings' Tanner Pearson: Picks up apple in win
Pearson delivered an assist and four hits Tuesday, as the Kings defeated the Oilers 5-0 on the road.
This snapped a five-game point drought for Pearson, who is strumming right along with six goals, 15 helpers and an impressive plus-11 rating. The top-line winger has always played a sound defensive game, with that attribute often compensating for his lack of game-to-game consistency.
More News
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Overtime hero Saturday•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Picks up two helpers in win•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Ends pointless drought•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Finds twine against Vancouver•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Three helpers Thursday•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Finds twine in win over Sabres•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...