Kings' Tanner Pearson: Picks up apple in win

Pearson delivered an assist and four hits Tuesday, as the Kings defeated the Oilers 5-0 on the road.

This snapped a five-game point drought for Pearson, who is strumming right along with six goals, 15 helpers and an impressive plus-11 rating. The top-line winger has always played a sound defensive game, with that attribute often compensating for his lack of game-to-game consistency.

