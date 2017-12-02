Kings' Tanner Pearson: Picks up two helpers in win

Pearson recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

This was just the second multi-point game of the season for the 25-year-old winger, and Pearson now sports a pedestrian four goals and 11 assists through 27 contests. While those numbers aren't tilting the fantasy scales in the majority of settings, there is definitely positive regression ahead of his 6.0 shooting percentage. It wouldn't be shocking if Pearson has better goal-scoring luck over the coming weeks.