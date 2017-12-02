Kings' Tanner Pearson: Picks up two helpers in win
Pearson recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.
This was just the second multi-point game of the season for the 25-year-old winger, and Pearson now sports a pedestrian four goals and 11 assists through 27 contests. While those numbers aren't tilting the fantasy scales in the majority of settings, there is definitely positive regression ahead of his 6.0 shooting percentage. It wouldn't be shocking if Pearson has better goal-scoring luck over the coming weeks.
More News
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Ends pointless drought•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Finds twine against Vancouver•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Three helpers Thursday•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Finds twine in win over Sabres•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Sets up two goals in preseason loss•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Makes protected list•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...