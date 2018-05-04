Kings' Tanner Pearson: Second straight 40-point season

Pearson's 2017-18 campaign ended with 15 goals, 25 helpers and 180 shots on goal.

The puck didn't bounce as favorably as it did in 2016-17 when Pearson scored 24 goals on 187 shots, but he picked up the slack with assists. The 25-year-old winger makes himself valuable in other ways as well. Pearson dished out 116 hits and was one of two of the Kings' top-six forwards to notch over 100 collisions -- Dustin Brown being the other.