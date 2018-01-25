Kings' Tanner Pearson: Tallies marker against Flames

Pearson scored the overtime winner in Wednesday's clash with Calgary.

Pearson rifled a one-timer through the five-hole of Flames netminder Mike Smith to secure the extra point for the Kings. The winger registered a goal in two of his previous three outings, while firing eight shots and averaging 17:21 of ice time. If the 25-year-old can stay hot, he should be able to help Los Angeles get back into contention after going 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.