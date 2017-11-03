Kings' Tanner Pearson: Three helpers Thursday

Pearson dished out two even-strength assists and another one on the power play in Thursday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

In addition to his three helpers, Pearson also finished with a plus-2 rating in just 14:02 of ice time. Pearson's now played over 16:30 only once in his past 10 games after topping that mark in three straight to open the season. Despite his limited role, the 25-year-old winger has been a solid all-around producer with seven points and a plus-6 rating in 13 appearances.