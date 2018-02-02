Kings' Tanner Pearson: Watches practice with illness

Pearson (illness) didn't practice Friday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The 25-year-old winger is well on his way to a third straight 35-point season, as he has 10 goals and 28 points through 51 games, while logging consistent power-play minutes. If Pearson can't go Saturday against the Coyotes, he'll miss his first game of the season and either Jonny Brodzinski or Michael Amadio will fill in.