Ward was recalled from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.

Ward has excelled with Ontario this season, recording 12 goals and 21 points through 32 games. He's also shooting at a career-high clip of 15.8 percent, and he was on pace to shatter his career-best mark for shots on goal in the AHL. He'll join a Kings offense that is averaging 2.66 goals per game this season, which ranks 28th in the league. Once he makes his season debut, he'll look to provide a spark for the offense after scoring a goal in his NHL debut with Los Angeles last April.

