Ward logged an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Ward has played in two games since he received a call-up from AHL Ontario to help replenish the Kings' forward depth. The 27-year-old winger saw 15:30 of ice time Friday, though that number may be a bit inflated since the Kings are playing with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Fantasy managers don't need to track Ward's production closely at this point, as this is likely to be a short-term stay with the big club.