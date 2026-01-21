Ward scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

This was Ward's first goal in eight appearances with the Kings this season. The 27-year-old forward is up to three points, six shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating. He's primarily seen bottom-six usage, filling in as a depth option while the Kings navigate a tough run of injuries. If he plays in two more games, he'll need waivers to be reassigned to AHL Ontario, though he's been decent enough that he may stick around with the big club even when some players get back to full health.