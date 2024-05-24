Ward agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Los Angeles on Friday.

Ward has yet to make his NHL debut, having spent the past three seasons playing exclusively in the minors with AHL Ontario. The 26-year-old winger did set new personal bests with the Reign this season, recoding 11 goals and 21 helpers before adding seven points in eight postseason contests. With his new deal in hand, Ward should be in the mix to make his debut during the 2024-25 campaign, though he is unlikely to be a full-time NHL option.