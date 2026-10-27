Ward posted a goal and dished out three hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Ward wasted no time getting on the board in his first taste of NHL action this season, as he found the back of the net on a breakaway just 75 seconds into Monday's big win. Prior to his call up to the big club on Oct. 17, he posted steady production for AHL Ontario with two goals, three points and 14 shots on net across four appearances. With Mats Zuccarello (lower body) landing on injured reserve Monday and Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) working his way back from injury, Ward should continue to see a decent chunk of playing time at the NHL level in the meantime.