Kings' Thomas Vandenberg: Grabbed by Kings in Round 4

Vandenberg was the 103rd overall pick by Kings in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

An Ontario native, Vandenberg arrived in the OHL this past season after spending last year in the USHL. He posted 25 goals and 50 points in 59 games for Ottawa before adding seven points in nine playoff appearances. All things considered, Vandenberg had a nice year considering the 67's lacked top-flight offensive weapons. A large portion of the appeal surrounding Vandenberg is his youth. As an early September birthday, he was about a week away from being eligible for the 2027 draft. Vandenberg adds depth to the Kings' prospect pool. He is a 2027-28 commit to Providence College and is likely looking at one final season back in the OHL.