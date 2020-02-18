Kings' Tim Schaller: Headed to LA
Schaller was traded to the Kings along with Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round pick, and a conditional pick in 2022 via the Canucks in exchange for Tyler Toffoli on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The 29-year-old was lumped into the blockbuster deal that will take one of the top trade targets (Tyler Toffoli) off the board. Schaller will give the Kings depth for the remainder of the season, as he's collected six points in 51 games this campaign. His addition will also give the Kings some flexibility heading into the offseason, as his two-year contract is set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.