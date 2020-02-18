Schaller was traded to the Kings along with Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round pick, and a conditional pick in 2022 via the Canucks in exchange for Tyler Toffoli on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The 29-year-old was lumped into the blockbuster deal that will take one of the top trade targets (Tyler Toffoli) off the board. Schaller will give the Kings depth for the remainder of the season, as he's collected six points in 51 games this campaign. His addition will also give the Kings some flexibility heading into the offseason, as his two-year contract is set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season.