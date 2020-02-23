Kings' Tim Schaller: Hits waiver wire
The Kings placed Schaller on waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Schaller was recently acquired from the Canucks on Monday in a deal that saw Tyler Toffoli head to Vancouver. Schaller suited up in two games with his new club, going pointless across 8:01 of average ice time. He'll likely head to the AHL ranks should he go unclaimed off waivers.
