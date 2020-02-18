Kings' Tim Schaller: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Schaller will join the Kings in Winnipeg but likely won't suit up against the Jets Tuesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Schaller was traded from the Canucks to the Kings on Monday and will head to Winnipeg to meet the team ahead of Tuesday's game. Assuming there are no setbacks, he should crack the lineup for Thursday's home contest against the Panthers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.