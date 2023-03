Bjornfot was recalled from AHL Ontario on Friday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Bjornfot has spent most of the season in the AHL after playing in 70 games for LA in 2021-22. The 21-year-old defenseman has five goals and 12 points in 47 AHL games this season, as well as an assist in eight NHL games. He was recalled as Mikey Anderson left Thursday's game versus Edmonton with an undisclosed injury.