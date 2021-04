Bjornfot (undisclosed) skated on his own Monday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

There's still no timeline for Bjornfot's return. as he's already missed six games with this mystery injury. The 20-year-old blueliner will miss Monday's game versus the Golden Knights, though. He'll need to return to practice before getting back into the lineup. Through 19 games this season, Bjornfot has posted four assists and 21 blocked shots.