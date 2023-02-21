site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Tobias Bjornfot: Back with big club
Bjornfot was promoted from AHL Ontario on Monday, per CapFriendly.
Bjornfot has dressed in one NHL game since the start of February. He could crack the lineup Tuesday in Minnesota.
