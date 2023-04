Bjornfot was recalled from AHL Ontario ahead of Tuesday's game against Edmonton, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Based on the morning skate, Bjornfot is slated to play alongside Sean Walker against the Oilers. Alexander Edler (upper body) and Mikey Anderson (undisclosed) didn't take part in the session. Bjornfot has one assist, 10 shots on goal, eight blocked shots and 10 hits in eight NHL appearances this season.