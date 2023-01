Bjornfot was elevated from AHL Ontario on Thursday.

Bjornfot has played in just four games for the Kings this season in which he garnered seven shots, six hits and one assist in 15:04 of ice time per game. In 30 minor-league clashes, the 21-year-old blueliner has generated just four points, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting much out of the Swede in the offensive end.