Bjornfot (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game with an injury, LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley reports.

Bjornfot earned an assist in 10:41 of ice time before he left the game. He was questionable to return, but never made it back onto the ice in the third period. It's unclear how serioues Bjornfot's injury is, but more information should surface prior to Friday's game versus the Sharks.