Bjornfot notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Bjornfot began the season with AHL Ontario, logging just two goals and one assist in 17 games. After the Kings got beat 9-8 by the Kraken on Tuesday, they shuffled their roster a bit, and Bjornfot was immediately promoted and inserted into the lineup, logging 18:53 of ice time Thursday. The 21-year-old has picked up 14 points over 106 games in the last three seasons, so he's likely to offer more of a defensive layer than a boost to the scoresheet. He'll also likely face competition from Sean Walker for playing time.