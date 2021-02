Bjornfot recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Bjornfot made his season debut Thursday, and he helped out on the game-winning goal by Austin Wagner. Bjornfot previously appeared in three games last season, but he failed to record a point. The 19-year-old blueliner skated 18:31 on Thursday, and there's a chance he may have earned himself more playing time over Kurtis MacDermid.