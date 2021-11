Bjornfot had a pair of assists to go with three shots and three blocks in a 3-2 victory over the Sabres on Sunday.

Bjornfot assisted on Carl Grundstrom's goal that got the Kings on the board in the second period, then he set up Alex Iafallo's deflection for the game-winner late in the third. The assists snapped Bjornfot's eight-game point drought to open the year.