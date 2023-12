Bjornfot (undisclosed) completed his conditioning loan with AHL Ontario on Thursday. He also has been activated off the injured reserve list, per the NHL media site.

Bjornfot hasn't played with LA since Oct. 11 because of the injury. He has logged nine contests with Ontario, though he hasn't recorded a point over that span. With Bjornfot off IR, he'll likely serve as the Kings' seventh defenseman, which will result in him frequently being a healthy scratch.