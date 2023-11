Bjornfot's undisclosed injury is "thankfully nothing major," AHL Ontario coach Marco Sturm told Jared Shafran of LA Kings Insider on Thursday.

Bjornfot was with Ontario on a conditioning loan when he was stretchered off the ice during a game Tuesday. The Kings placed him on injured reserve Wednesday. Sturm noted that Bjornfot won't be ready to play this weekend, but the 22-year-old defenseman should be available soon.