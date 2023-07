Bjornfot inked a two-year, $1.55 million contract on Friday, per PuckPedia

Bjornfot signed a one-way contract for both seasons despite the 22-year-old spending most of last season in minors, playing 10 games for the Kings. Bjornfot played in 70 games for LA during the 2021-22 campaign, picking up eight assists as a 20-year-old. He is expected to see third-pairing minutes with the Kings in 2023-24.